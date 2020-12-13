FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2013, file photo, a photo of Rev. Robert Brennan, right, is displayed during a news conference in Philadelphia. Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia charged Brennan, a former Roman Catholic priest with lying to the FBI about whether he knew the accuser and his family. Two years ago U.S. attorney William McSwain in Philadelphia joined the long line of ambitious prosecutors investigating the Roman Catholic church's handling of priest-abuse complaints. The Justice Department had never brought a conspiracy case against the church. McSwain sent subpoenas to dioceses across Pennsylvania asking them to turn over their files and submit to grand jury testimony if asked. The dioceses pledged to comply. But as McSwain's tenure nears its end as President-elect Joe Biden takes office next month, there's no sign that any sweeping church indictment is afoot. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)