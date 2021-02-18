FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 file photo, Imaad Zuberi, left, leaves a federal courthouse with his attorney Thomas O'Brien, second from left, in Los Angeles. On Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, Zuberi, a once high-flying political fundraiser who prosecutors say gave illegal campaign contributions to Joe Biden, Lindsey Graham and a host of other U.S. politicians while secretly working for foreign governments is set to be sentenced. (AP Photo/Brian Melley)