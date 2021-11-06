FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, left, listens as Attorney General Jeff Landry, right, speaks about medicines being donated by drug companies to help the fight against COVID-19 at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, April 6, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. A federal appeals court has temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4, or face mask requirements and weekly tests. Landry said the court action halts President Biden’s administration from “moving forward with his unlawful overreach.” (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool, File)