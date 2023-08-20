In this photo released by the U.S. Marine Corps, a sailor on the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan directs a Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier II jet in the Gulf of Oman, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The Bataan transited through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, in recent days amid tensions with Iran, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Rick Chernitzer said Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)