Two people are dead and three others are hurt in a shooting at a Houston flea market, where thousands of people were shopping on a busy Sunday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting "may have stemmed from an altercation between two parties," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "It appears the wounded were all likely participants in the altercation, no innocent bystanders.
At least two pistols were recovered, the sheriff said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.