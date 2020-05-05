Crystal Craft places a bag of food at the gate for her husband, Justin, before sitting down for their weekly dinner date on opposite sides of a fence surrounding the Park Springs senior community, where Justin runs the food and beverage department, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Stone Mountain, Ga. Since the end of March, Park Springs has had employees live on its 61-acre campus instead of commuting from home _ an unusual approach, even as nursing homes have been among the hardest-hit places by the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)