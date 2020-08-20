FILE - In this May 27, 2020, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. Cuomo used a Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, appearance on public radio to offer the failure of New York to institute a statewide mask mandate earlier as an example of a lesson for other states. "I was the first person in the nation to do masks. I should have done masks earlier," Cuomo said on WAMC. "That would have made a dramatic difference. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)