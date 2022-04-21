This photo provided by the family of Mohammed-Nour Mattar, shows Syrian journalist Mohammed Nour Matar interviewing a man while filming a documentary about primitive ways of refining oil, in the Raqqa countryside of Syria, August 2013. Matar is among thousands of people believed to have been seized by the Islamic State, the extremist group that seized large parts of Syria and Iraq in 2014 where it set up a so-called Islamic Caliphate and brutalized the population for years. Three years after the territorial defeat of the IS, thousands of people seized by the extremist group are still missing, and accountability for their captors remains elusive. (The Family of Mohammed Nour Matar, via AP)