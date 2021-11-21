Kaori Takada poses with her brother's photo in front of her family altar at her home in Matsubara, south of Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Takada and another woman whose family member died at home while sick with the coronavirus have formed a group to protest the Japanese government's policy of having infected people recuperate at home. Takada's brother was diagnosed with the coronavirus this year. When he didn't answer calls from public health workers for three days, police went to his home and found him dead in his bed. He was 43. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)