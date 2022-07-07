FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks on July 25, 2019, as she introduces the Zero Waste Act at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. A federal court judge, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, has sentenced a 67-year-old Florida man to three years of probation for sending an email threatening to kill Rep. Omar and three other congresswomen three years ago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)