Palestinians take cover during fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants outside of a hospital in the West Bank city of Jenin, Monday, June 19, 2023. Israeli helicopter gunships struck targets in the West Bank, during a fierce gunbattle in which Palestinian militants detonated a roadside bomb next to an Israeli military vehicle. Several Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded and the Israeli military said seven members of the border police and the army were hurt. They said troops came under fire during an arrest raid in Jenin and shot back at gunmen. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)