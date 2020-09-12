Chris Tofte directs volunteers how to get to his house to continue searching for his son Wyatt Tofte, 13, and his dog Duke in Stayton, Ore., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Dozens of people are reported missing in Oregon as two large, windblown wildfires rage across the state. At least four fatalities have been reported. Sadly, 13-year-old Wyatt and his grandmother, 71-year-old Peggy Mosso are among them. (Brian Hayes/Statesman-Journal via AP)