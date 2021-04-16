In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-medium boat crew members attempt to throw a hammer at the hull of the SeaCor Power. The crew was attempting to make contact with potential survivors inside the vessel. . The Seacor Power, an oil industry vessel, flipped over Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in a microburst of dangerous wind and high seas. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)