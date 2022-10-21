Miles Fallon works at his computer in his Chicago home Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. His mother, Marla Williams, initially supported the Chicago Public Schools decision to instruct students online during the fall of 2020. Williams, a single mother, has asthma, as do her two children. While she was working, she enlisted her father, a retired teacher, to supervise her children’s studies. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)