FILE - Visitors stand in the Jewel Room during the reopening of the Green Vault Museum in Dresden's Royal Palace of the Dresden State Art Collections (SKD) in Dresden, Germany, May 30, 2020. A German court on Tuesday May 16, 2023, convicted five men of particularly aggravated arson in combination with dangerous bodily injury, theft with weapons, damage to property and intentional arson in the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from the Dresden museum in 2019. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, file)