Finnegan Lee Elder listens to the verdict in the trial for the slaying of an Italian plainclothes police officer on a street near the hotel where he and his co-defendant Gabriel Natale-Hjorth were staying while on vacation in Rome in summer 2019, in Rome, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. A jury in Rome has convicted two American friends in the 2019 slaying of a police officer in a drug sting gone awry, sentencing them to life in prison. The jury delivered more than 12 hours before delivering the verdicts late Tuesday against 21-year-old Finnegan Lee Elder and 20-year-old Gabriel Natale. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)