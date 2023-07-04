Nathaniel Sheidley, president and CEO of Revolutionary Spaces, stands outside the Old South Meeting House in Boston, Thursday, June 29, 2023, the site of the tax protests that led to the Boston Tea Party in 1773. Sheidley said that for the country’s founding generation, patriotism meant the sacrifice of one’s own individual interest in the service of something larger like the country or the common good. The hallmark of patriotism, he said, was caring more about one’s neighbor and fellow community members that one’s self. (AP Photo/Steve LeBlanc)