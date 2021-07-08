FILE - In this June 24, 2021 file photo, a hiring sign is displayed in Downers Grove, Ill. The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week even while the economy and the job market appear to be rebounding from the coronavirus recession with sustained energy. The government said, Thursday, July 8, jobless claims increased by 2,000 from the previous week to 373,000. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)