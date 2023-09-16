KINGSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A one-year-old boy is dead and three other children were hospitalized after ingesting fentanyl at a day care in the Bronx, sources close to the investigation say.
First responders were summoned on Friday afternoon to Divino Nino Daycare on 2707 Morris Ave. in Kingsbridge for reports of cardiac arrest.
Police sources say it happened after the children ate and took a nap. A one-year-old boy was pronounced dead at Montefiore. A two-year-old boy is in critical condition. An eight-month-old girl and another two-year-old boy were also rushed to the hospital. Sources also say police are questioning a babysitter -- it is unclear if it is someone who works at the daycare.
Sources say the children were given Narcan -- at least one child had a positive response.
"The owner of the daycare was screaming for help," said Mel Ramirez.
Firefighters entered the daycare with their breathing apparatus on and decontamination kits out as the safe space for children was overcome by signs of emergency.
Ramirez heard the cries of the woman - identified by neighbors as the owner of Divino Nino - a daycare that was in the basement of the building.
"I turned the corner and I see one of the kids laying down unresponsive, and then the second lady came out with one of the kids and he was also not responding," Ramirez adds.
"I'm expecting you to watch my kids at all times because, at that moment, these are your kids. They're my kids, but they're your kids on your watch," said neighbor Shytisha Miller.
Neighbors say the day care has a good reputation.
"These are nice people. Something bad happened, I don't know, but don't condemn them," said Anna Ortiz Irving.
The eight-month-old girl and the two-year-old boy are expected to survive. The other two-year-old boy remains in critical condition.
