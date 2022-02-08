In this image taken from video, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks at the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 7, 2021. A group of North Carolina voters told state officials on Monday, Jan.10, 2022 they want Cawthorn disqualified as a congressional candidate, citing his involvement in last January’s rally in Washington questioning the presidential election outcome before a Capitol riot later that day. (House Television via AP, File)