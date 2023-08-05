ORLANDO, Fla. -- Two police officers were critically injured on Friday in Orlando, Florida, after stopping a vehicle allegedly connected to a Miami homicide, police said.
During the traffic stop at about 11 p.m., a suspect shot and struck both officers, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said in an early morning press conference.
The officers were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
The suspect took off in another vehicle and there was a pursuit, law enforcement said. Police were still looking for the suspect.
"We will find you, and you will be brought to justice," Smith said during the brief news conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.