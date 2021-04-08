FILE - In this April 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland listens to tribal leaders and jots down notes during a round-table discussion at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque, N.M. Secretary Haaland will visit Utah this week before submitting a review on national monuments in the state. She's expected to submit a report to President Joe Biden after she meets with tribes and elected leaders at Bears Ears National Monument on Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)