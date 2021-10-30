FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. In only a handful of cases has the Supreme Court moved as quickly as it is in the fight over the Texas law that bans most abortions. They include some of the most famous disputes of the last 50 years. The cases being argued Monday could signal how the justices will rule in an even bigger abortion case that will be heard a month later and asks them to overrule landmark cases that guarantee a woman's right to an abortion. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)