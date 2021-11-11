In this photo provided by Grand Canyon National Park, an adult bison roams near a corral at the North Rim of the park in Arizona, on Aug. 30, 2021. Officials at the Grand Canyon have been working to remove hundreds of bison from the North Rim, using a mix of corralling and relocating the animals, and a pilot project this year to allow select skilled volunteers to shoot certain bison. (Lauren Cisneros/Grand Canyon National Park via AP)