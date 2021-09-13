Israeli police check cars with Palestinian laborers as they search for two Palestinians who broke out of a maximum-security prison last week, on a road leading to the West Bank town of Jenin, near Gan Ner Israel, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Israeli police on Saturday said they arrested four of the six Palestinians who broke out of the prison including Zakaria Zubeidi a famed militant leader whose exploits over the years have made him a well-known figure in Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)