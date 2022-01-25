Abandoned vehicles are seen in an motorway way after a snowstorm, in Athens, on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Army and fire service teams were deployed late Monday to extract hundreds of motorists trapped for hours in snowed-in cars. A snowstorm of rare severity disrupted road and air traffic Monday in the Greek capital of Athens and neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while most of Greece, including — unusually — several Aegean islands, and much of Turkey were blanketed by snow. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)