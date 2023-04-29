FILE - Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, speaks during hearing March 29, 2022, in Washington. House Republicans are touting their debt limit package as a first step toward fiscal restraint. They say it's past time for Congress to reduce the swelling deficits that they say are threatening the fiscal health of the country. But a group of Midwestern Republicans went to Speaker Kevin McCarthy's office this week on a mission to preserve billions of dollars in federal support for biofuels and ethanol.(Rod Lamkey/Pool Photo via AP, File)