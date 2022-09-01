FILE - Sarah Palin, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a forum for candidates May 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Palin is in two elections on Tuesday, Aug. 16. She is one of three candidates in a special election vying to fill the remainder of U.S. Rep. Don Young's term after he died in March. She's also in the U.S. House primary, seeking a full two-year term. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)