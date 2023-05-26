*Private security personnel patrol the area around Anish Kapoor's stainless steel sculpture Cloud Gate, also known as "The Bean," in Chicago's Millennium Park Thursday, May 25, 2023. Chicago is heading into the Memorial Day weekend hoping to head off violence that tends to surge with rising temperatures of summer. Even the state of Illinois is assisting by sending in what it's called "peacekeepers" in an attempt to deescalate violent situations. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)