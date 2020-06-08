Santa Cruz Sheriff Jim Hart stands next to fallen Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller's pregnant widow and child, as more than a thousand people gather outside the Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner's Office to pay their respects in Santa Cruz, Calif., Sunday, June 7, 2020. Santa Cruz County Sheriff Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was shot and killed in Ben Lomond, an unincorporated area near Santa Cruz. Sheriff Jim Hart said the suspect, Steven Carrillo, was shot during the arrest and is being treated at the hospital. (AP Photo/Martha Mendoza)