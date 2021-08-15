FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo workers process chickens at the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant, Costco Wholesale's dedicated poultry supplier, in Fremont, Neb. Rural America continued to lose population in the latest U.S. Census numbers, highlighting an already severe worker shortage in those areas and prompting calls from farm and ranching groups for immigration reform to help alleviate the problem. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)