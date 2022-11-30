John Kraft sits next to his yawning cat, Tux, at his hilltop farmhouse in Clear Lake, Wis., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Kraft loves this place. He loves the quiet and the space but looks beyond his rural community and sees a country that many Americans wouldn't recognize. It's a dark place, dangerous, where democracy is under attack by a tyrannical government, few officials can be trusted and clans of neighbors might someday have to band together to protect one another. (AP Photo/David Goldman)