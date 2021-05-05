This image from an April 18, 2021 news report by Myawaddy TV shows people who security forces said they detained in a weapons raid a day earlier in the Yankin township of Yangon, Myanmar. At least 3,500 people have been detained since the military seized power in the country in February 2021, more than three-quarters of whom are male, according to an analysis of data collected by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors deaths and arrests. Of the 419 men whose ages were recorded in the group’s database, nearly two-thirds are under age 30, and 78 are teenagers. (Myawaddy TV via AP)