In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher Dr. Joseph Dituri peers out of a large porthole, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Jules' Undersea Lodge positioned at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep lagoon in Key Largo, Fla. On Saturday, Dituri broke a record for the longest time living underwater at ambient pressure, his 74th day of a planned 100-day mission living submerged in the Florida Keys. The previous underwater habitation record of 73 days, two hours and 34 minutes was set by two professors from Tennessee in 2014 at the same location. Dituri's underwater mission, dubbed Project Neptune 100, was organized by the Marine Resources Development Foundation and combines medical and ocean research along with educational outreach. (Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)