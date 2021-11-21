Yassine Ayari reacts during an interview in Tunis, Tuesday, Oct.12, 2021. Ayari, a 40-year-old Tunisian computer engineer turned corruption fighter, will stand trial again in a military court Monday Sept. 22. He is accused of insulting the presidency and defaming the army. It is the latest in a series of trials that shine a light on Tunisia’s use of military courts to push through convictions against civilians.(AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)