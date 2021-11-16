Belarusian Red Cross employees hand over humanitarian aid to migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The EU is calling for humanitarian aid as up to 4,000 migrants are stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather in Belarus while Poland has reinforced its border with 15,000 soldiers, in addition to border guards and police. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP)