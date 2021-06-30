This aerial photo provided by the Blue Lake Rancheria shows a solar array that is paired with a microgrid in Blue Lake, Calif., in 2017. A Native American reservation on California's far northern coast kept the electricity flowing with the help of two microgrids that can disconnect from the larger electrical grid and switch to using solar energy generated and stored in battery banks near its hotel-casino. As most of rural Humboldt County sat in the dark during a planned shutoff in October 2019, the Blue Lake Rancheria became a lifeline for thousands of its neighbors. (Blue Lake Rancheria via AP)