FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, Guinean President Alpha Conde delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the WWII Allied landings in Provence, in Saint-Raphael, southern France. Witnesses say heavy gunfire has erupted near the presidential palace in Guinea's capital and went on for hours. It was not immediately known whether President Alpha Conde was home at the time the shooting began. But the gunfire prompted security concerns in the West African country with a long history of coup attempts. (Eric Gaillard/Pool Photo via AP, File)