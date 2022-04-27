Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, left, speaks with assistant public defender Nawal Bashimam during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Cruz is facing a possible death sentence for murdering 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland four years earlier.(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)