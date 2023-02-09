Gregory Megner, general manager and mixologist at Baltimore Spirits Company, pours two mixed drinks _ a "Peanut Butter Jelly Thyme" on the left, and a "Best Cup of Coffee in a Manhattan" _ containing whiskey distilled on premises, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. Spirits have surpassed beer for U.S. market share supremacy, led by a resurgent cocktail culture — including the popularity of ready-to-drink concoctions, according to a spirits industry group. In 2022, spirits gained market share for the 13th straight year in the U.S. beverage alcohol market, with supplier sales reaching 42.1%, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. After years of steady growth, it marked the first time that spirits supplier revenues have surpassed beer, which holds a 41.9% market share, the group said. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)