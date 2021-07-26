A health care worker inoculates Evelyn Pereira, right, of Brooklyn, with the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as her daughter Soile Reyes, 12, looks on, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. The museum moved their vaccination site from the Hall of Ocean Life where the famous 94-foot-long model of a blue whale is hanging from the ceiling to a smaller adjacent gallery. New York City is closing the big vaccination sites to focus on areas with low vaccination rates. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)