FILE - Boeing employees work on the 737 MAX on the final assembly line at Boeing's Renton plant, June 15, 2022 in Renton, Wash. The SEC announced Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, that Boeing Co. will pay $200 million to settle allegations that the company and its former CEO misled investors about the safety of its 737 Max after two of the airliners crashed, killing 346 people. (Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool, File)