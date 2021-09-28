Singh Maan, center, poses for a photo with his sons CJ Maan, left, and Ricky Maan, right, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in the grocery store they own in Chester, Mont., near the scene where an Amtrak train derailed Saturday, killing three people and injuring others. When the crash happened, the family rushed to the scene with first-aid and food supplies taken right from the shelves of their store. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)