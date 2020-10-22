Third grade student Elena thinks while reciting multiplication tables, as her brother Wyatt reviews his kindergarten work on a tablet with their mom, Christi Brouder, in the living room of the family home, while remote learning due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Haverhill, Mass. The Brouder family has four children that are distance learning. Many families with multiple students, some with special needs, are dealing with the challenges of remote distance learning in their home. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)