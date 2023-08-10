Walt Nauta, center, valet to former president Donald Trump, his attorney Stanley Woodward, rear, and Carlos De Oliveira, foreground, the property manager of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, leave the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. Nauta pleaded not guilty for a second time to conspiring with the former president to obstruct the investigation into his possession of classified documents at his Florida estate. De Oliveira was again unable to enter a plea in the case on Thursday because he hasn't secured a Florida-based attorney. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)