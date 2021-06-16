A group of House Republicans on the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security called on Chairwoman Sheila Jackson Lee to hold a hearing to review Democrats’ calls to “defund the police” and the uptick in violence across the U.S.
The letter, first obtained by the Daily Caller, was spearheaded by the Ranking Member on the Subcommittee Arizona Andy Biggs and was signed by all the Republicans on the subcommittee as well as Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan. In the letter, the 10 Republicans called on Lee to “immediately” schedule a hearing on calls to “defund the police” and the “corresponding increase” in violence in American cities. The GOP lawmakers also listed statistics from different cities where crime has spiked.
“Radical left-wing proposals to defund police forces threaten public safety and put law enforcement officers at risk. The reckless decisions to defund police forces — and the Biden administration’s apathy towards these actions — have had a real effect on American communities. Homicides have increased in many of the cities that have defunded their police forces. Other violent crimes are also on the rise in many of these cities,” they write in the letter.
“After slashing its police budget by nearly $1 billion, New York City saw a 97 percent rise in shootings and almost a 45 percent increase in homicides. Austin, Texas, saw a 50 percent spike in homicides. Los Angeles, California, experienced an increase of 11.6 percent in homicides,” they added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.