Ira Schab, 102, right, who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor as a sailor on the USS Dobbin, talks with reporters while sitting next to his son, retired Navy Cmdr. Karl Schab, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A handful of survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor gathered at the scene of the Japanese bombing to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)