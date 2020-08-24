FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump tours a section of the border wall in San Luis, Ariz. While Mexico never did pay for the “big, beautiful wall” Trump pledged to build along the southern border — the signature promise of his 2016 campaign — the project is now under way, with 450 miles expected to be completed by the end of December (only a fraction of that, however, has been built along stretches where no barrier stood before.) (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)