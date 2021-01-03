Graffiti reading, "Were's my money" is seen on a door of the home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. As of Saturday morning, messages like “where’s my money” and other expletives were written with spray paint across the front door and bricks of the Kentucky Republican’s Highlands residence. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)