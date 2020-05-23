FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016 file photo, SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks during the 67th International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico. Starting with the dream of growing a rose on Mars, Musk’s vision morphed into a shake-up of the old space industry, and a fleet of new private rockets. In 2020, those rockets are scheduled to launch NASA astronauts from Florida to the International Space Station -- the first time a for-profit company will carry astronauts into the cosmos. (AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz)